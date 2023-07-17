Totally committed! Tottenham send out strong message to Bayern Munich about Harry Kane

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou claimed that Harry Kane is totally committed to the club amid growing interest from Bayern Munich.

Strong message from Spurs on Kane

Kane totally committed to the club

Bayern determined to sign the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham Hotspur are currently in Perth, Australia for pre-season where Postecoglou met Harry Kane. After holding talks with the star forward, the Spurs boss claimed that as long as Kane is at the club he is totally committed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters in Perth, Postecoglou said, "I had a good chat with Harry. It was nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we spoke mainly about the club, where it's at and where he thinks can improve.

"It's not a specific vision for one person, it's about the group and we're perfectly aligned on that - we want to see a successful team this year. There are a lot of people who know Harry better than me, but he's not going to get phased by anything. He's here and while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing, and that's the way I've seen things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spurs boss added, "The discussion wasn't really about [the future], it was more about the collective and what we're doing. Harry's the same as all the other players, it's not something I ask when they walk through the door, asking have you got a ticket or not.

"It's about working hard as a group as we go along, some will be on for the whole journey, others won't, but a lot of that gets decided along the way. It's not something I'm demanding from people right at the outset. "We've got nearly a month until the season starts, the transfer window's still open, so we'll see what transpires."

WHAT NEXT? The Bundesliga champions have thus far made two bids for Kane, with the most recent being worth €100m (£85m/$112m) but Spurs are said to value their star player at £120m ($157m). While Daniel Levy is yet to be convinced on releasing his star player, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness believes they will find a way to sign the English captain.