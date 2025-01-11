How to watch today's Torino vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and Turin derby start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino will host Saturday's Turin derby, as Torino and Juventus are set to go head-to-head in Serie A.

Torino have won just once (D4 L5) in their last 10 league outings following last weekend's goalless draw with Parma, while the Old Lady's last league fixture - ahead of last Friday's Supercoppa Italiana semi-finals exit to AC Milan - was a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Torino vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Torino and Juventus will be available to watch live on Bet365.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Torino vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, January 11, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Torino manager Paolo Vanoli will be sweating on the availability of Saul Coco and Samuele Ricci after the duo picked up knocks in the game against Parma.

Perr Schuurs and Duvan Zapata are long-term injury absentees at the club. Zapata's absence means Che Adams, Yann Karamoh and Antonio Sanabria will battle to feature up front.

Juventus team news

Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao have been training separately and hence remain doubtful, while Juve boss Thiago Motta is sure to miss Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer and Juan Cabal due to injuries.

Moreover, midfielder Manuel Locatelli will serve a one-match ban in the derby.

