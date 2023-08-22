Tom Heaton has revealed who he thinks is the most mentally strong footballer in the Manchester United dressing room.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United goalkeeper named four-time Champions League-winning defender Raphael Varane as the player with the strongest mentality in the dressing room. Heaton also revealed that whenever the Frenchman speaks the entire dressing room pays attention, despite him not being the club's captain. That particular honour was recently bestowed on Bruno Fernandes, after Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Heaton said: "Of course, you don’t play for Manchester United without being strong mentally, I think that pretty much goes throughout the squad. But I’m going to go with Rapha (Raphael Varane) with what he’s done in the past at other clubs and his performances since he’s walked through the door here. He has a really strong mentality with how he goes about it, how he performs in all the games he plays, whatever he’s doing day-to-day. He's not massively outspoken but when he speaks, people usually listen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup-winning French star is off to a good start this season as he scored the winner in the Red Devils' season opener against Wolves.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 26.