ACF Fiorentina v The New Saints FC - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
The Croud Meadow
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's TNS vs Panathinaikos Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Panathinaikos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

TNS will face Panathinaikos in a Conference League outing at The Croud Meadow on Thursday.

Entering the game as massive underdogs, the hosts will aim to return to winning ways in the competition since their 2-0 win over Astana in October, while the Greek giants last beat HJK 1-0 in Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch TNS vs Panathinaikos online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 4Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Conference League match between TNS and Panathinaikos will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 4.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

TNS vs Panathinaikos kick-off time

The Croud Meadow

The UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Panathinaikos will be played at The Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, December 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

TNS team news

Saints head coach Craig Harrison is likely to revert to a similar side that was involved in the previous Conference League game against Djurgarden.

As such, Ben Clark is set to partner Declan McManus up front, with Dan Williams and captain Daniel Redmond in the middle.

Panathinaikos team news

Yuri Lodygin would eye a recall in goal, while Georgios Vagiannidis and Filip Mladenovic are likely to keep their place at the two full-back positions.

In attack, Brazil international Tete could get the nod ahead of Facundo Pellistri alongside either Fotis Ioannidis or Alexander Jeremejeff and Filip Duricic.

