How to watch today's TNS vs Astana Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TNS will welcome Astana to the Croud Meadow for a Conference League encounter on Thursday.
While the hosts suffered a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina in the opening matchday of the league phase, the Kazakh outfit picked up a 1-0 win over TSC last time out in the competition.
How to watch TNS vs Astana online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
TNS vs Astana kick-off time & stadium
|October 24, 2024
|8 pm BST
|Croud Meadow
The UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana will be played at Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, October 24, in the UK.
Team news & squads
TNS team news
The New Saints head coach Craig Harrison is likely to stick to a similar line-up from their previous game in Europe, with Adam Wilson and Ben Clark leading the line.
Englishman Daniel Redmond would lead as captain from left-back, while Leo Smith and Dan Williams are deployed in the engine room.
TNS possible XI: Roberts; Daniels, Davies, Bodenham, Redmond; Holden, Smith, Williams, Bradley; Wilson, Clark.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsay, Roberts, Edwards
|Defenders:
|Pask, Marshall, Olosunde, Astles, Bodenham, Hudson, McGahey, Davies, Baker, Woollam, Doforo
|Midfielders:
|Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, D. Williams, J. Williams, Holden, Clark, Bradley, Smith, Canavan, Wilson
|Forwards:
|McManus, Cieslewicz, Oteh, Jones
Astana team news
Astana boss Grigori Babayan may see no reason to tinker his side from the TSC win.
As such, Nazmi Gripshi should continue to partner Nigerian forward Geoffrey Chinedu upfront, while Kipras Kazukolovas - the scorer of the winner against TSC - will feature at the back once again.
Astana possible XI: Condric; Bartolec, Kazukolovas, Marochkin, Vorogovskiy; Tomasov, Ebong, Amanovic, Camara; Gripshi, Chinedu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zarutskiy, Seysen, Condric
|Defenders:
|Bartolec, Kalaica, Bystrov, Kazukolovas, Vorogovsky, Marochkin, Dosmagambetov, Amanovic
|Midfielders:
|Ebong, Kuat, Tomasov, Beysebekov, Osei, Astanov, Gripshi
|Forwards:
|Chinedu, Ahanonu, Camara, Basmanov, Karimov, Zhaksylyk
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time TNS and Astana face each other across all competitions.