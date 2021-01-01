Tiredness is no excuse for Man City despite hectic schedule, warns Guardiola

The Premier League leaders face a tough turnaround, taking on West Ham less than 72 hours after their Champions League victory in Hungary

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot use their busy schedule as an excuse for failing to compete.

City faced Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday night and only got back from Budapest on Thursday afternoon, less than 48 hours ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham.

But the City boss says his players should feel lucky that they have so many matches as they compete for trophies on four fronts.

What's been said?

"We have two days with the travel, [West Ham] have six days. Is it an excuse? No way," Guardiola said in a rallying pre-match news conference.

"It’s a challenge - the Champions League teams react in this way. The Premier League gives us a challenge and we have to accept it. We cannot use it as an excuse.

"It’s a privilege to have just two days to win another game and then another one. The people who believe 'it’s only two days' cannot be at this club.

"If we have to play one day later, then we will. It’s not tiredness. This is the demands on myself and I demand it of my players too."

How does Guardiola set an example?

The City boss said he demands a lot of himself because of a determination to be the best coach he can.

He revealed that he was watching videos of West Ham on the club's flight back from Hungary to get his side tactically ready for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

"I don’t want to feel weak. I have to be there – [the players] have to know that I am not resting," he added.

How difficult is City's schedule?

City's clash against West Ham will be the 17th match since the turn of the year, which only escalates their remarkable achievement by winning them all to set a new record for an English top-flight club.

But there is no let-up in the timetable with seven matches over the next three weeks including the Manchester derby and an FA Cup quarter-final against Everton.

Guardiola's side could potentially play another 23 games if they were to reach the final of the Champions League and FA Cup as well as the Carabao Cup.

Article continues below

Further reading

Guardiola hits back over Man City money jibes

Why Fernandinho remains so important to Man City

Bernardo Silva sounds bold 'win them all' quadruple claim