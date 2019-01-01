Tierney: Massive Arsenal deserve Champions League football

The Scotland international wants to put an end to the Gunners' four-year absence from Europe's top competition

left-back Kieran Tierney has said that the Gunners’ rightful place is in the and has pledged that he and his team-mates will do everything possible to restore Unai Emery’s side to that status.

The north London club have not competed at Europe’s top table since the 2015-16 campaign and are once again forced to battle it out for honours, having finished fifth in the Premier League last term.

Although they reached the final last season only to be defeated by London rivals , it is not the competition that they want to be in.

Speaking following a 4-0 demolition of Standard Liege on Thursday, Tierney said: “The club is a massive club and deserve to be in the Champions League.

“We know the ambitions of the club and the supporters and we’re all in it together and hopefully we can do that.

“We’ve got the potential, we’ve got the ability.”

The international has impressed since joining Arsenal from in the summer but has been forced to be patient for a chance due to an ongoing hip problem.

While his contribution has been strong when on the field, he has yet to feature in the Premier League and has said that he will keep plugging away until he gets his chance.

“I’m just doing my best every day, I work hard, the manager trusts me and I’m giving 100 per cent,” Tierney said.

The Isle of Man-born defender gave his first decisive contribution in the red of Arsenal on Thursday, with his fizzing cross headed home by Gabriel Martinelli.

He was active throughout the match down the left flank and linked especially well with Reiss Nelson.

His display gives Emery a positive selection headache ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League clash against Bournemouth – the last game before the international break.

Having recently returned from injury, Tierney has pulled out of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad on the advice of Emery but faces a battle with ’s Andy Robertson for his favoured spot on the left of the rearguard as he seeks to add to his 12 appearances for his country.