Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

'This game has had everything!' - Red card and double VAR drama highlight wild Man City-Wolves match

The first half at Molineux saw plenty of dramatic events as Ederson was sent off and Raheem Sterling opened the scoring

Manchester City and Wolves played out a wild first half on Friday that saw a red card within 12 minutes and penalty drama 10 minutes later that saw VAR used twice in two minutes.

With the game at Molineux scoreless, Conor Coady found a streaking Diogo Jota with a long ball over the top of City's defence. 

Man City goalkeeper Ederson decided there was no other option but to charge out of his box, and the Brazilian upended Jota well outside of the box after the Wolves attacker had dinked the ball over him.

Referee Martin Atkinson didn't hesitate in showing Ederson an immediate red card, leaving City down to 10 men with just 12 minutes on the clock. 

Claudio Bravo was introduced in place of Sergio Aguero, who was making his first start since November after recovering from an injury.

Though they were down to 10 men, Pep Guardiola's side did get the game's first goal – albeit in bizarre fashion.

Leander Dendoncker took down Riyad Mahrez in the box and after a VAR review, City were awarded a penalty. 

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved from Raheem Sterling's spot-kick but after another VAR check, it was determined Wolves encroached on the penalty and Sterling was given another shot. 

Amazingly, Sterling saw his penalty saved by Patricio again on his second try, but the rebound fell kindly for him to sweep home into an empty goal. 

Naturally there was plenty of reaction to the wild events at Molineux on social media.

