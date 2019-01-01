'These are the games you want to play in' - Man Utd's Jones relishing PSG, Liverpool & Chelsea tests

Still unbeaten under Solskjaer, the Reds face a trio of difficult fixtures across three competitions over the next fortnight

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has admitted that he is looking forward to three acid tests for the rejuvenated Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned fortunes at Old Trafford since taking over from Jose Mourinho, and is still unbeaten as the club's interim manager.

The Norwegian now faces perhaps the biggest challenge of his short tenure as a trio of tough matches loom on the horizon.

On Tuesday United host Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford in the Champions League, before taking on Chelsea in the FA Cup and welcoming table-toppers Liverpool for a mouthwatering Premier League clash.

But Jones insists that he and his team-mates cannot wait to prove themselves.

“Football’s football, it can change very quickly. I know that, I’ve experienced that many times,” he told the club's official website.

“One moment you can be on a high, the next you can be low. It’s a cliché, but we’re keeping our feet on the ground, taking one game at a time.

”Consistency is key in any sport and it’s no different here. We’re putting a run together, we need to keep momentum going.

“We’re looking forward to PSG on Tuesday. It’s a tough period but these are the games you want to play in, the games you want to be available for.”

Saturday's 3-0 victory over Fulham propelled United into the top four and Champions League qualification, a position that seemed almost impossible during the dark days of Mourinho.

“It was a big game for us, as we knew we could get into the top four,” Jones said of the weekend fixture.

“It’s a big statement from where we were.

“Everyone’s got to take us seriously now, you know. We’ve proved that in the last ten or twelve games.