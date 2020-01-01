'There's no better team in the world' - Neymar & Mbappe will extend with PSG, says Verratti

The Italy international midfielder believes that the star pair will soon end speculation over their futures and sign new deals with the Ligue 1 giants

midfielder Marco Verratti says that he is confident that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will sign new deals with the club.

The superstar offensive duo are both out of contract in 2022, which makes them liable to be sold in the summer if no agreement can be found – PSG would not, after all, want to see them depart for free a year later.

director Leonardo has confirmed that talks are ongoing, and Verratti believes it is a question of when and not if the pair commit their future to the runners-up.

“Every day I ask Neymar and Mbappe to stay,” he told TF1’s ‘Telefoot’ program. “Sometimes I say to Kylian: ‘Did you sign? Did you sign!?’

“I don’t think it will be long before they come to an agreement because they’re both happy here.”

Verratti, meanwhile, believes that there is no better place to be playing football currently than Parc des Princes.

“Neymar and Mbappe are part of one of the best teams in the world,” Verratti continued. “In truth, I don’t think there’s a better team than PSG. We can write history by winning the Champions League.”

The international, meanwhile, has regularly been linked with in the past, but committed to the club until 2024 and is perfectly happy with the situation he finds himself in.

“I love this club,” he said. “To play for nine years in the same team at this level is not something that many players can say.

“The important thing for me, though, is to win at PSG.”

Meanwhile, the Parisian club have their work cut out to win this term. They are being put under pressure by several teams, including , and Sunday's opponents .

“OL are a team that I love to watch play,” Verratti confessed. “The play a pretty brand of football.

“But we have to show that we’re the better team. I think we’re the favourites but we still have to prove it.”

The 28-year-old has played nine times for PSG this season, which has been interrupted by injury and illness, and has delivered a single assist. He is still waiting on his first goal.