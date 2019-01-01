'There are no friendships on the pitch' - Suarez vows to celebrate if he scores against Liverpool

The former Reds forward insists he will put aside past allegiances to help fire Barcelona into the Champions League final

striker Luis Suarez has vowed to celebrate if he scores against in the semi-finals of this year's .

The two sides will meet in the last four of the competition after knocking out Manchester United and Porto respectively in the quarter-finals .

The Reds are looking to go one better after finishing runners up to in 2018, while Barca are seeking a first final appearance since 2015.

Suarez will likely line up against his old employers, with the first leg set to take place at Camp Nou on May 1.

The international enjoyed hero status among Liverpool supporters during a three-year stint at the club between 2011 and 2014, eventually earning a big-money switch to Barcelona.

And, if he finds the net against Jurgen Klopp's side, Suarez has insisted he will not hold back in any celebrations, as Barca continue to chase another treble.

"In the build-up to the game it's nice to talk about how massively grateful I am to Liverpool for all they gave me," he said in an interview with the Daily Mail .

"But, you know me, once I'm on the pitch there will be no friendships, no companions, no thought for all the lovely moments.

'I'll defend the colours of Barcelona with all the pride in the world."

Liverpool are also still targeting multiple trophies this season, embroiled in a thrilling Premier League title race which is set to go down to the wire against Manchester City .

Suarez came close to winning the competition at Anfield during the 2013-14 campaign, but City beat the Reds to the punch after a famous late collapse.

Reflecting on Liverpool's heartbreak that year, the Blaugrana forward stated his belief that the current squad has more chance of Premier League glory this time around.

'I think that with us it was different because there was a sense of now or never," Suarez added.

"For the current squad, this is the second season they have been in contention and last year they played in the Champions League final. They have more experience. They know how to approach the games.

"We weren't always able to handle those moments. What happened with Stevie [Gerrard] was bad luck, and that gets remembered, but also against [the 3-3 draw when they had led 3-0 with 11 minutes left].

"Now, you'd say: let's play calmly, we're 3-0 up here and have to play a game in midweek and then at the weekend. They had to win both games.

"But we had that anxiety, that urge to score goals, and we went forward even though we were winning 3-0, thinking we could be champions on goal difference. We made the mistake of being, let's say, "too young".

"Now they have the experience of last year. That makes you stronger and it will give them that right amount of caution and understanding."