'The water will start flowing' - Benzema will end goal drought soon, insists Griezmann

Karim Benzema needs just one goal to get up and running for France again, says team-mate Antoine Griezmann.

The striker approached Euro 2020 off the back of an excellent season at Real Madrid, having scored 30 goals in 46 matches, but Benzema is yet to find the net since making his return to the France squad after a six-year absence.

Griezmann is confident the 33-year-old will start scoring regularly for Les Bleus before long, insisting he just needs one to get him going.

"I think each attacker wants to score the first goal and the quicker he does that, the better it is for everybody," Griezmann said at a press conference. "As soon as Karim gets one in the net, that will help him. We just need to be patient and remain confident.

"You know me, I feel a lot better in the centre, I feel a lot more free, I like playing on the side with people behind me but it’s a lot easier for me to play in the centre. Playing on the side I can use my left foot to try and find Kylian or Karim and help the team as a whole."

He added on Benzema: "I think he wants to score just like Kylian and just like me, when you’re a striker you need to score to be able to play. He helps a lot in the attack and as soon as he does score, the water will start flowing.

"We all support him and have confidence in him, the staff and players alike want him to be in the best position possible. We hope his goal comes quickly but we have to be patient. He’s had some great opportunities so I’m sure he will be scoring soon. He has had some opportunities so the goal will come."

The former Lyon star fired 27 goals across 78 appearances for France until he was exiled from the squad in 2015.

He is the 10th top scorer in France's history, having been overtaken by current team-mates Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

Giroud has 46 and is second on the list behind Thierry Henry, while Griezmann is fourth on 38 after his goal against Hungary on Saturday.

