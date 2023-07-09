'The time has come for Kylian Mbappe to leave' - PSG star slammed for his 'behaviour' amid Real Madrid transfer links in shocking rant from ex-sporting director Leonardo

Kylian Mbappe has been told to leave Paris Saint-Germain in a shocking rant from the club's former sporting director Leonardo.

Leonardo worked with Mbappe at Parc des Princes for three seasons before leaving the club last summer, and believes that now is the time for the French champions to cut ties with their star forward.

"For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappé to go, no matter what," Leonardo has told L'Equipe. "Paris-Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappé and it will exist after him. He's been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappé in their ranks. That means it's entirely possible to win this competition without him.

"With his behavior over the last two years, Mbappé is showing that he's not yet a player capable of really guiding a team. He's a great player, not a leader. He's a great goalscorer, not a creative one. It's hard to build a team around him."