Kylian Mbappe given strict deadline to extend PSG contract with Ligue 1 giants ready to officially put star forward up for transfer amid persistent Real Madrid links

PSG are reportedly ready to put star striker Kylian Mbappe up for sale if he does not sign a contract extension by the end of July.

Mbappe out of contract in 2024

PSG want him to extend this summer

Willing to sell if he does not pen new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe and PSG have resumed discussions after the striker informed the club he will not renew in 2024 but does plan to play for the club next season. L'Equipe report that PSG have now told Mbappe to extend by the end of July or they will put him up for sale. PSG don't want Mbappe to leave on a free transfer because they would miss out on a huge transfer fee and would then need to sell players for financial reasons at a time when a replacement for the World Cup winner is needed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PSG striker's future remains the subject of speculation but a move in the current transfer window may be difficult. Mbappe is reported to be demanding an enormous €240m-per-year contract to leave this summer. Real Madrid have long been admirers of Mbappe but president Florentino Perez has told supporters the club are not chasing the striker currently. However, Los Blancos are thought to be leaving Karim Benzema's No. 9 shirt free for Mbappe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have also been linked with a big-money move for the France international, who has previously admitted he's an admirer of the Reds, but the 24-year-old is likely to be out of the club's financial reach.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? PSG are due to kick off their new Ligue 1 campaign against FC Lorient on Sunday, August 13 at the Parc des Princes. It's still not completely clear if Mbappe will still be at the club when the season starts.