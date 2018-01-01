The Pressure Gauge: Premier League set for Boxing Day bonanza

After a thrilling start to the festive season, English football is now braced for a Christmas classic that will feature every one of the Big Six

No league in the world does Christmas time like the Premier League.

League-leaders Liverpool host Newcastle United safe in the knowledge they are unbeaten against the Magpies in their last 22 meetings at Anfield and that they haven’t lost a home league game on Boxing Day since 1986-87.

Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side after 18 Premier League games this season – it’s their third longest unbeaten run from the start of a top-flight campaign after 1987-88 (29 games, finished 1st) and 1949-50 (19 games, finished 8th).

Returning local legend Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, is winless in his three away games at Anfield against the Reds (D2 L1), losing 0-2 in this fixture last season.

If they do slip up, though, Manchester City will hope to take advantage as they travel to Leicester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking for their fourth consecutive win against Leicester in the Premier League and have won eight of their last 10 Premier League Boxing Day games (D1 L1), winning the last four in a row.

Third-placed Tottenham, meanwhile, will be hoping for another PL victory over Bournemouth.

Spurs have won each of their three home games against Eddie Howe's men in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.

Bournemouth have conceded 17 goals in their six Premier League games against Spurs, at an average of 2.8 per game.

And Harry Kane has been directly involved in seven goals in five Premier League appearances against them (six goals and one assist).

Chelsea travel to Watford hoping to bounce back from a shock defeat to Leicester and we can expect goals galore at Vicarage Road. The last four games between the sides in the Premier League have seen 21 goals scored (Watford 10 goals, Chelsea 11 goals), at an average of 5.3 per game.

A resurgent Manchester United will look to make up ground on the top five by keeping up their fine record against Huddersfiled when they meet at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have lost just one of their previous 14 games against Huddersfield in all competitions (W10 D3), with that one defeat coming away from home (1-2 in October 2017).

And Arsenal travel to Brighton looking to add to their impressive record of having netted at least two goals in five of their last six games against Brighton in all competitions (W5 L1), scoring 14 goals in total.

The stakes are high. The pressure is on.

