The Pressure Gauge: Kane, Salah, Aubameyang and the race for the Premier League Golden Boot

With the festive season upon us, the league's leading forwards will hope to steal a march on their rivals during four matches in just two weeks

The festive season is almost upon us and the Premier League is all set for its traditional hectic period that could well set the tone for what is to follow.

The teams will have an extra day’s rest compared to last year, but they still face a gruelling four games inside two weeks.

And all eyes will be on the demonstration of strikers at the leading clubs, who as well as running a title race will already have set their eyes on the coveted Premier League Golden Boot.

Relative newcomer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the standings ahead of the weekend, having already matched his total of 10 goals last term, which he hit in just 13 PL appearances following his January arrival from Dortmund.

He will face Burnley this weekend in fine form, having been directly involved in 17 goals in his 16 Premier League home games (12 goals, 5 assists), including two goals and an assist against the Clarets in this fixture last season.

Across north London, however, Harry Kane sits just one goal behind Aubameyang’s season total of 10 and will be confident of finding the net against Everyon, having hit a brace in each of his last three Premier League appearances against the Toffees.

The England international is hoping to win back the Golden Boot after back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017 were followed by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah taking the crown.

The Egypt forward is currently level with Aubameyang on 10 strikes and will lead his side at Wolves hoping to add to his run of scoring in each of his last five Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams.

But the Golden Boot may yet prove to be more than a three-horse race, with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling having already hit nine himself, and he will hope to add to his total when struggling Crystal Palace come to town on Saturday.

The stakes are high. The pressure is on.

