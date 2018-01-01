The Pressure Gauge: Can Man Utd readdress the balance of power at Liverpool?

Anfield hosts a Premier League classic on Sunday, presenting high-flying Liverpool another chance to readdress the historical imbalance of the duo

The balance of power has shifted between these two great Premier League clubs.

After decades of dominance, Manchester United have lost ground on a resurgent Liverpool who have transformed themselves into title candidates under Jurgen Klopp.

But recent meetings between the two sides have told a different story. Liverpool are winless in their last eight Premier League games against Manchester United (D3 L5) – they haven’t gone longer without a win against the Red Devils in league competition since April 1988 (12 games).

Sunday’s clash at Anfield, then, offers high-flying Liverpool another chance to readdress the balance.

This is the most points Manchester United have been behind Liverpool in the league table before Christmas since Christmas Eve 1990 (16 points), while it’s the most points Liverpool have been ahead of Manchester United ahead of a top-flight meeting between the sides since March 1990 (21 points).

Liverpool arrive on the back of five consecutive Premier League victories and are currently on their joint-best Premier League unbeaten run (17 games). They last had a longer run in the top-flight between March-November 1990 (23 games).

Man Utd, meanwhile, have slumped to just one win in their last five and have conceded 26 goals in 16 Premier League games this season – just two fewer than they conceded in the whole of 2017-18 (28 in 38).

Liverpool haven’t conceded more than once in any of their last 19 Premier League games (seven conceded in total), their longest such run in the top-flight since a run of 38 between April 1978 and April 1979.

Klopp will look to his attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah to inspire his side to victory; but they are all yet to score or assist in a Premier League game for the club against Manchester United (combined total of 855 minutes played).

And looking at the history books, Mourinho may well turn to Juan Mata – the Spain international has been involved in seven Premier League goals against Liverpool (3 goals, 4 assists), including three in his three at Anfield. Only against Newcastle (8) has the Spaniard been involved in more goals in the competition.

The stakes are high. The pressure is on.

