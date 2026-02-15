The forgotten wonderkid: Why Roony Bardghji has vanished from Hansi Flick's Barcelona plans

The numbers make for grim reading for the 20-year-old international. In the 12 matches Barcelona have contested since the turn of the year, Roony has featured in just five. Even more concerning is the breakdown of his playing time; he has accumulated a mere 160 minutes on the pitch out of a possible 500 across the entire calendar year. For a player of his calibre and potential, the lack of involvement during a "frenetic" start to 2026 suggests a significant disconnect between his current form and the demands of the first team.

A recurring pattern of inactivity

This isn't the first time the Swede has been relegated to the role of spectator this season. A similar drought occurred between November 9 and December 2, when he failed to register a single minute of action against Celta Vigo, Athletic Club, Chelsea, Alaves, and Atletico Madrid. While he briefly reclaimed a spot in the rotation following that spell, even earning two starts, the momentum has completely evaporated. The "disappearing act" is becoming a worrying trend for a player who needs consistent minutes to continue his development in one of the world's most demanding environments.

Even when he does get onto the pitch, the cameos have been fleeting. Recent appearances against Real Oviedo and Mallorca saw him restricted to little more than ten minutes per game, essentially serving as a late-game filler rather than a genuine tactical option. For Roony, the struggle to break back into the fold is magnified by the high stakes of Barca's current campaign, where every point and every cup tie feels like a crossroads for Flick's evolving project in Catalunya.

The Lamine Yamal problem

The elephant in the room for Roony is the meteoric and undeniable rise of Lamine Yamal. Occupying the same preferred right-wing position, Yamal has become an untouchable pillar of the Barcelona XI. The Mataro-born wonderkid is a phenomenon who rarely rests, with Flick starting him even in Copa del Rey matches where rotation might typically be expected. As long as Yamal continues to put defenses to the sword, the path to the starting lineup remains effectively blocked for the Swedish youngster.

The challenge of competing with Yamal was perfectly illustrated during the recent Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid, where the teenager remained the focal point of the attack even in the face of heavy pressure from Diego Simeone's side. Roony is reportedly well aware of the hierarchy, and to his credit, the player has never voiced his frustrations publicly. Flick, for his part, continues to shower the Swede with praise in press conferences, maintaining that he remains a valued member of the squad despite the lack of evidence on the pitch.

Strategic roadblocks and transfer whispers

Beyond the internal competition, Barcelona's strategic interests in the transfer market also cast a long shadow over the current squad's fringe players. The club is constantly linked with elite reinforcements to bolster their attacking ranks, further squeezing the space available for developing talent. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo recently addressed rumours regarding one such target, stating: "Julian is a player under contract with Atletico Madrid and he is happy. No one from Barca has officially contacted us about signing him, and that's all there is to it."

Despite Cerezo's firm stance, the mere fact that Barca are scouting world-class forwards like Julian Alvarez highlights the difficulty Roony faces. To maintain his status at the Estadi Olimpic, he must prove he can provide a viable alternative to the starters. Right now, he is caught in a holding pattern, waiting for an injury or a drastic dip in form from those ahead of him to provide a window of opportunity that feels more distant with each passing week.

Flick's tactical rigidity under fire

The lack of rotation and the continued omission of players like Roony has started to draw scrutiny, particularly when the results don't go Barcelona's way. Following the heavy first-leg loss in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, Flick has faced questions about his system and his reliance on a core group of players. The manager has been forced to defend his choices, admitting: "We didn't play well. We have to go to the second game. It will be very difficult but we are going to fight it. We talked at half-time about the different situations and that we should do better. We didn't see the team I want to see in the first half. I ask why it is offside. I don't know what they have decided. We have to accept it but I don't agree."

Flick's frustration is evident, but his reluctance to turn to Roony during these moments of crisis suggests a lack of trust in the player's current readiness. With a return leg at the Camp Nou on the horizon and the title race heating up, the German coach is sticking to his guns. For Roony Bardghji, the challenge remains simple but incredibly difficult: find a way to make himself indispensable during the few minutes he is afforded, or face a future where his "disappearing act" becomes a permanent feature of his Barcelona career.