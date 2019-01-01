'The better of the two evils is Man City winning the league' - Ferdinand hopes Liverpool fail in title race

The ex-Manchester United star would prefer to see Pep Guardiola's men retain the Premier League crown rather than watching the Reds lift the trophy

Former defender Rio Ferdinand wants to win the Premier League ahead of this season.

The Reds currently lead the reigning champions by two points in the table having played a game more, with only two months of the 2018-19 season remaining.

Liverpool are vying for a first title triumph in 29 years, but an inconsistent run of form since the turn of the year has seen Jurgen Klopp's men relinquish a seven-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Despite their recent form this year's title race looks set to go down to the wire, with Ferdinand reluctantly routing for United's neighbours to ultimately beat their fierce rivals.

"This is the worst possible case scenario for someone that likes Man United, supports Man United and has played for Man United, and I'm a pundit that's got to speak about it publicly and squirm and what not," the former defender told the Daily Mirror.

"So the better of the two evils is Manchester City winning the league as I've seen it, I've been part of it."

Liverpool still have to negotiate tough fixtures against , and between now and May, while also competing in the latter stages of the .

City, meanwhile, have a trio of clashes with Tottenham to look forward to, starting with a two-legged European Cup quarter-final at the start of April.

Pep Guardiola's side are relentlessly pursuing an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the in March.

Ferdinand went on to admit that while he is happy to see "the best team win" and that he would prefer not to have to watch Liverpool revel in Premier League glory due to his ongoing links with Manchester United.

"With Liverpool, it's a different story," he added.

"There's fans I didn't even know supported Liverpool that have come back out of the woodwork after 20 years of being silent that are starting to speak before they've won anything so it'd be a lot more painful to see them win the league.

"But listen, the best team will win it and whoever that is well done."

Liverpool's first game back after the international break is their home encounter with Spurs on March 31, while City take in a trip to the day before.