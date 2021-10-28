The best adidas Originals trainers you can buy in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Adidas Originals trainers are inspired by iconic, classic designs from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, but new shoe tech has turned these vintage styles into comfortable, versatile lifestyle shoes.

The collection features former sports shoes converted into everyday trainers and retro designs brought into the modern-day, with several picks containing recycled materials as the German company look to become more sustainable. There are bright, bold and intricately designed trainers, while others are more stripped-back, low-key and simplistic.

This selection of the 17 best adidas Originals features a mix of the company’s highest-quality releases and most popular styles.

This iconic, classic trainer is a staple of the Adidas Originals collection. A nod to the much-loved 1991 release, the snug-fitting modern take features a leather upper, padded ankle collar, heel counter and tongue and is noted for its soft, supple feel. Originally designed for sports, this modern-day version retains those lightweight, durable qualities to provide protection as well as comfort.

Get them from Adidas for £70.00

This cultural icon, proudly featuring its famous - and protective - shell-toe design, is more than just a stylish fashion statement worn by celebrities and trendsetters - although that does make up a significant part of this shoe’s appeal. It is also a supremely comfortable trainer, however, with a low-cut structure around the ankle, adjustable fit and firm support. The polished, refined Superstar – initially a basketball shoe – is suitable for all ages as well.

Get them from JD Sports for £38.00

A retro, yet futuristic trainer with impeccable detailing and distinctive midsole lines on a big, bold design featuring the iconic eyestay and recognisable translucent nylon tube for support. The innovative Ozweego is lighter than its size would indicate and provides targeted support and impact absorption in the forefoot and heel to create an incredibly comfortable, cushioned shoe.

Get them from Adidas for £90.00

Another stylish, retro icon which was originally released in 1979 as an exclusive for the top 10 NBA players, this trainer is also noted for being exceptionally breathable and comfortable – the soft leather upper being a particular highlight. Despite its size, it is lightweight and provides good ankle support. The various designs of this shoe feature metallic accents and bold colours adorning the quality leather. The upper also features recycled materials in its make.

Get them from Adidas for £70.00

The NMD_R1 is another excellent example of new technology breathing life into an old-school design. This urban, everyday use trainer is firm and particularly supportive in the heel. Combined with plush cushioning, a sock-like fit and a flexible yet supportive knit upper, it makes for a very comfortable shoe. It is progressive and eye-catching in design, with midsole blocks and plenty of chic colours on offer. This taped version is available on sale if you fancy a fresh take on the style of the trainer.

Get them from Adidas for £110.00

This throwback design features a soft, breathable leather upper, flexible split-rubber sole and firm, padded ankle support due to the excellent collar. Pairing classic ‘80s style with modern tech, the Continental 80 is a comfortable, well-rounded shoe. The toe box is breathable, the outsole is durable and long-lasting and the Continental 80 retains plenty of stability from its roots as a sports shoe. The simplistic, yet elegant design is versatile and can be used in a variety of styles.

Get them from JD Sports for £45.00

Minimalistic, simplistic and yet instantly recognisable, the Stan Smith is one of adidas’ most well-known shoes. Its distinctive white look and discreet coloured accents make it incredibly versatile, and the use of 50% recycled Primegreen materials and an absence of virgin polyester in its upper make it environmentally friendly. A timeless, stripped-back design with crisp, clean lines.

Get them from Adidas for £75.00

Another design that features recycled materials in its upper, the Streetball 2.0 is certainly a flashier trainer than the low-key Stan Smith. A bold, but light, leather basketball shoe inspired by the ‘90s that provides high-quality comfort and versatility.

Get them from Adidas for £110.00

An iconic, stylish throwback updated for the modern-day with a little flair in the form of a unique, removable criss-cross strap system that allows for quick, off-the-cuff adaptation of its look. This leather-coated shoe is durable, versatile and comfortable. It is a sustainable, ozone-safe and eco-friendly trainer as well.

Get them from Adidas for £85.00

An exceptionally sustainable shoe that features 75% Primeblue yarn (a high quality recycled material). The eco-friendly make is paired with a sleek, sporty design that is lightweight, breathable and comfortable.

Get them from Adidas for £52.50

The cousin of the Ozweego, the Ozrah is another trainer with an edgy, futuristic design. It is similarly bold, but a little sleeker and its upper is also partly made with recycled materials. It features Adiprene cushioning for supreme comfort.

Get them from Adidas for £110.00

A tribute to a rugged classic, these lightweight, all-round trainers are comfortable and feature a stable grip. Initially a trail runner upon their original release in the ‘70s, the Marathon TR has been reworked as a versatile lifestyle trainer.

Get them from Adidas for £75.00

Drawing inspiration from the highly successful ZX line of running shoes first released in the ‘80s, this grippy, retro runner is brought into the modern day with suede overlays and synthetic lining. A blast of nostalgia paired well with new tech.

Get them from JD Sports for £45.00

A cult favourite, this supple trainer features a suede upper and a soft, but durable, rubber sole for a combination of traction and speed. It was originally designed for top-level handball players in 1979 but became especially popular and turned into a classic, casual-wear shoe. Now, this timeless design has been revived into a modern-day style sure to capture the attention of collectors.

Get them from Adidas for £75.00

Another from the ZX line, this revamped running trainer features an almost unparalleled midsole in terms of its cushioning – said to be a match for the famous Ultraboost. This shoe delivers unmatched comfort with each stride and pairs that with a breathable, tongueless mesh upper and a retro-tech ‘80s style.

Get them from Adidas for £84.00

Sticking with the ZX theme, this shoe appears more basic and simplistic than its cousins at first glance but its grippy rubber outsole, textile upper and synthetic suede mesh together to form a deftly crafted trainer perfect for everyday use.

Get them from Adidas for £90.00

Article continues below

Like the Forum Mid, this former basketball trainer is stylish and nods to its vintage, retro roots – but in a low top form. A supremely versatile and comfortable shoe that also features a classic velcro strap, although not a criss-cross one like the Forum Mid. The Forum Low is one of the models to feature recycled materials in its upper.

Get them from Adidas for £80.00