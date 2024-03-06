The Beautiful Game (2024 film): Release date, trailer, cast & how to watch online

BAFTA-winning actor Bill Nighy is joined by Avengers star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in The Beautiful Game, a feature film about the Homeless World Cup.
Following the story of Vinny (Micheal Ward), the England homeless national team heads to Rome in the hope of bringing the trophy home.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about The Beautiful Game, including where to watch and stream, the cast and more.
What is the release date of The Beautiful Game?
|Release date:
|March 29, 2024
|Director:
|Thea Sharrock
|Writer:
|Frank Cottrell-Boyce
|Rating:
|PG-13
The Beautiful Game will be available to stream from March 29, 2024. Frank Cottrell-Boyce was the writer, with Thea Sharrock directing the Film4/Blueprint Pictures production.
How to watch The Beautiful Game online
The Beautiful Game is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.
The Beautiful Game trailer
You can watch the trailer for The Beautiful Game below.
Who is in The Beautiful Game? Cast & actors
|Actor
|Character
|Bill Nighy
|Mal
|Micheal Ward
|Vinny
|Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
|Kevin
|Cristina Rodlo
|Rosita
|Valeria Golino
|Gabriella
|Susan Wokoma
|Protasia
|Kit Young
|Cal
|Sian Reese-Williams
|Sian
|Jessye Romeo
|Ellie
|Sheyi Cole
|Jason
Bill Nighy, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Micheal Ward lead the cast of The Beautiful game. You can see a selection of the cast for the film above.
What is the Homeless World Cup?
The Homeless World Cup is a small-sided international football tournament featuring teams from around the world.
Eligibility to play in the tournament is strictly limited to individuals who have been homeless in the previous year, asylum seekers or homeless individuals who are participating in a drug or alcohol rehabilitation programme.
Teams are comprised of four players - one goalkeeper and three outfield players - and there are editions for men's and women's teams.
Mexico is one of the most successful teams at the tournament, with the men's team winning four competitions and the women's team winning eight. Brazil, Chile, Italy and Scotland have all enjoyed success too.