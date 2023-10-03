Terrible news for Arsenal! Bukayo Saka forced off with injury against Lens minutes after assisting Gabriel Jesus in Champions League clash

Just after assisting Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal's opening goal, Bukayo Saka was forced off due to an injury - days before the Gunners take on Man City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old was forced off in the 34th minute of action, heading straight down the tunnel. It was the third-straight game where the Englishman departed due to a knock before full-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka became the first player across Europe's top five leagues to gather five goals and five assists across all competitions on Tuesday night and has been absolutely crucial to Arsenal's success so far this season. If the Gunners lose their star winger for the foreseeable future, it would be a massive blow to their European dreams and Premier League title hopes.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL AND SAKA? The Gunners take on league-leaders City on Sunday in an epic clash of Premier League giants. If Saka can't play, it leaves Arsenal in a tough spot heading into the match.