Ten Hag 'clear' on Ronaldo staying at Man Utd as he also rules out Wan-Bissaka transfer

Erik ten Hag says he is "clear" on Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United and has also insisted Aaron Wan-Bissaka won't be sold.

Ronaldo still needed

Ten Hag says Utd 'need quality players'

Transfer deadline on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has once again stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to be a part of his Manchester United plans despite the Portuguese being linked heavily with a late summer transfer. The Dutch manager has also ruled out a move for out-of-favour defender Wan-Bissaka.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games," Ten Hag stated when asked if Ronaldo will stay put.

The United boss added on Wan-Bissaka: "Of course, Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January, but we will play with this squad this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo looks set to stay at Man Utd despite making it clear he wanted out in order to play Champions League football. The Portuguese superstar now faces a battle to force his way back into the team at Old Trafford. Ten Hag has dropped Ronaldo from his starting XI for his team's last two fixtures and seen his side pick up important wins over Liverpool and Southampton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? If Ronaldo does stay at Old Trafford it will be the first time in 20 years that he will not play in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday.