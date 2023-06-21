Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Joe Biden and more superstars announce the USWNT 2023 World Cup roster

The USWNT announced their final 23-player squad for the upcoming World Cup in a spectacular fashion using global celebs like Taylor Swift.

USWNT announce 23-player roster for FIFA WWC

Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion announce the names

Veterans Rapinoe and Morgan to lead the charge

WHAT HAPPENED? The US Women's National Team announced their 23 player roster for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 that kickstarts on 20th July. The four time champions made the announcement with the help of some of the biggest names in the US like President Joe Biden, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion.

WHAT THEY SAID: Morgan admitted she was impressed to see so many superstars taking part in the announcement.

"I was really surprised to see Taylor announced me but all the other amazing celebrities, influencers and people so influential in the soccer world announcing the roster was pretty cool," she said. "I give U.S. soccer props for that. I think they nailed it with Taylor announcing me. I was very happy about that. She had some really nice things to say and I feel like we've supported each other a lot, so it was really great to see that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vlatko Andonovski has called up veterans Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz in his final 23-player roster for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? The defending champions are placed in group E alongside last edition's finalist, Netherlands, and debutants Vietnam and Portugal. They will start their title defence on 22nd July against Vietnam.