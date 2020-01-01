Tahith Chong signs new Manchester United contract

The Curacao-born attacker had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but has put pen to paper on a new deal

winger Tahith Chong has signed a new two-year deal at the club.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances for the first team in all competitions and has been tipped for the top ever since he was given his debut back in January 2019 in the against Reading.

Doubts had been raised over his long-term future at the club with his previous deal up at the end of the season and contract negotiations stalling. But the forward has now put pen to paper on a fresh deal which will see him stay at the club until June 2022, with the option for a further year.

Chong, who joined the club’s academy in 2016, said: “When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true. It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club.

“I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game. The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic.

“I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”

Amongst all the protracted contract talks, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained confident the 20-year-old would commit to a new deal and has always been adamant he saw the Under-21 international having a long-term future at the club.

The United manager said: “Tahith works extremely hard every day and he is constantly improving. His performances this season, whether for the first team or Under-23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character.

“We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent. Tahith has great potential; given his age, ability and work-ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United.”

Chong may well get a chance to repay the club's faith when United take on LASK in the on Thursday, with a crunch clash to follow at the Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.