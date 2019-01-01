Tagliafico frustrates Arsenal & Atletico by agreeing to another year at Ajax

The Argentine defender is among those in Amsterdam to have been linked with a move elsewhere, but a switch will not be made this summer

Nicolas Tagliafico is to keep the likes of and waiting, with the Argentine defender committing to another season at .

The highly-rated full-back is among those to have generated transfer talk heading towards the summer window.

Moves to England and Spain have been mooted for the 26-year-old, who only moved to the in January 2018.

However, he will not not be forming a part of any mass exodus from the semi-finalists.

“I want to tell you that I will stay for one more season,” Tagliafico said in a video message on Ajax’s official Twitter account.

“Hopefully it will be a great year. Like it is this year.”

Tagliafico is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2022.

It remains to be seen whether that agreement will be honoured, but he is now committed to the Eredivisie giants for another 12 months.

A statement released by Ajax read: “Nico Tagliafico has signed a new agreement, which includes a commitment that he will play for Ajax next season.

“The contract of the Argentinian international runs until mid 2022 .”

Tagliafico has recorded six goals and eight assists for Ajax this season, with his efforts helping to keep the club in the hunt for a domestic and European double.

His decision to stick around for 2019-20 has been welcomed by leading figures in Amsterdam, with director of football affairs Marc Overmars telling the club's official website: “This is great news for Ajax and a good signal to the group.

“It shows that we are ambitious, now and also for the future.”

Andre Onana, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Noussair Mazraoui have already penned fresh terms with Ajax, with the club eager to retain as much of their exciting core as possible.