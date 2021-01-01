‘This club has such strong roots’ – Taeyo on his love of FC Tokyo

FC Tokyo have partnered with New Balance to launch the ‘You Are Tokyo’ campaign, which is celebrating Japanese football fans in the capital.

The drive marks the launch of the club’s new home and away kits for 2021 and has unearthed passionate supporters across the city.

Taeyo, one of the most exciting young rappers in Japan right now, certainly shares that passion.

“This club has such strong roots. FC Tokyo fans should be so proud of their club,” he says.

“The fans are unique, with their singing in the stands. They have a real sense of style. This is a club we are definitely going to see more of now. It’s rare in world football for a club from a capital city to make so much history so recently. I want more people to start watching them now.”

Taeyo has been watching for almost 20 years after falling in love with the club one afternoon on a trip he had initially taken to see a member of the opposition.

“It was 2002 and I was in my first or second year of school. I went to Tokyo Stadium for the first time to see a Jubilo-Iwata game. Iwata forward Naohiro Takahara had just returned from Boca Juniors in Argentina and I wanted to see him.

“I’d gone there to see Takahara but, after the game, I thought to myself, "FC Tokyo are a really interesting club." From then I was hooked and would go to games with my parents.”

FC Tokyo are establishing themselves as one of the must-see clubs in Japan following their recent success, including a Levin Cup victory last year.

“It was emotional, says Taeyo. “I felt like we could really kick-on from there.”

Having developed a reputation for some of Japan’s most passionate followings, FC Tokyo are doing exactly that, while also forging a reputation as one of the country’s trendiest clubs with the release of their 2021 kits from New Balance.

“I think the shirts are really cool now,” insists Taeyo. “I would like to see more fans wear it away from the stadium as opposed to just for those special occasions of matchdays. My club’s shirts are really special. It’s great to see fans of local J-League clubs wear the shirt from their hometown.”

