Switzerland vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Switzerland and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Switzerland will take on Germany in their final group game of the Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena on Sunday.

Germany, who won their first two matches in Group A, have already qualified for the knockout stage but they will want to end the group stage with a 100 per cent record. Switzerland are second in the group standings with four points and only need a draw here to confirm their progress.

Switzerland vs Germany kick-off time

Date: June 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Frankfurt Arena

The match will be played at the Frankfurt Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Switzerland vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

Switzerland are expected to field a similar lineup to the one that faced frustration against Scotland.

Breel Embolo is nearing full fitness after a lengthy injury layoff and could even start.

Experienced midfielder Denis Zakaria has been dealing with a thigh injury but is now expected to rejoin the matchday squad.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel Defenders: Stergiou, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar Midfielders: Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder Forwards: Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni

Germany team news

Germany are unlikely to make significant changes to their winning lineup this weekend.

Both center-backs Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rudiger, as well as Stuttgart left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt and midfielder Robert Andrich, are all carrying yellow cards and that is something the head coach will keep an eye on.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch Midfielders: Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/10/20 Germany 3 - 3 Switzerland Nations League 07/09/20 Switzerland 1 - 1 Germany Nations League 26/05/12 Switzerland 5 - 3 Germany Friendly 27/03/08 Switzerland 0 - 4 Germany Friendly

