European Championship
Olympiastadion
Anselm Noronha

Switzerland vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipSwitzerlandItalySwitzerland vs Italy

How to watch the European Championship match between Switzerland and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Switzerland and Italy will be looking to return to winning ways as they enter the Euro 2024 knockout stage.

Saturday's game at Olympiastadion Berlin will convene after draws were enough for Murat Yakin and Luciano Spalletti's sides to book second-placed finishes in Groups A and B respectively.

Nati are coming off back-to-back draws against Scotland and Germany, while the defending champions forced Croatia to a 1-1 draw last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland vs Italy kick-off time

Date:June 29, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Olympiastadion Berlin

The European Championship match between Switzerland and Italy will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Saturday, June 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Switzerland vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Switzerland and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

With Silvan Widmer out suspended on account of two yellow cards, Leonidas Stergiou should come in as the replacement at the right full-back position.

Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni, Kwadwo Duah and Breel Embolo are the contenders to lead the line, while skipper Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler marshal the midfield.

Yann Sommer will continue in between the sticks.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel
Defenders:Stergiou, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar
Midfielders:Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder
Forwards:Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni

Italy team news

Defender Riccardo Calafiori will serve a one-game ban, as Gianluca Mancini is in line to join Matteo Darmian and Alessandro Bastoni in the back-three.

In attack, Gianluca Scamacca could get the nod ahead of Mateo Retegui, while either Federico Chiesa or Mattia Zaccagni is likely to be preferred over Giacomo Raspadori.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret
Defenders:Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiornon, Gatti, Darmian, Bellanova, Mancini, Bastoni, Cambiaso
Midfielders:Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Cristante, Barella, Fagioli, Folorunsho
Forwards:Scamacca, Raspadori, Chiesa, Retegui, Zaccagni, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Switzerland and Italy across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 12, 2021Italy 1-1 SwitzerlandUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
September 5, 2021Switzerland 0-0 ItalyUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
June 16, 2021Italy 3-0 SwitzerlandUEFA European Championship
June 5, 2010Switzerland 1-1 ItalyInternational Friendly
August 12, 2009Switzerland 0-0 ItalyInternational Friendly

Useful links

