Super League falls apart: Agnelli confirms new competition cannot go ahead after Premier League teams withdraw

Andrea Agnelli, who is also the current president of Juventus, no longer believes it is possible for the competition to come to fruition

Super League chairman Andrea Agnelli has admitted that the competition cannot go ahead after the withdrawal of all six English clubs involved in the breakaway.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have all pulled out of the plans for the new European tournament amid intense pressure from fans, players and pundits across the footballing community.

Milan, Inter, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are still on board as it stands, along with Juventus, but the Italian champions' club president now expects the Super League to disband completely.

What's been said?

Asked whether the formation of the competition could still happen after the exits, Agnelli, who founded the breakaway proposal, said on Wednesday: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

