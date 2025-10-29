How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Suns (1-3) look to put an end to their three-game slide when they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) to PHX Arena on Wednesday night.

It’s been a rough stretch for Phoenix, whose early-season struggles have come as a surprise after a promising preseason. The Suns once again came up short in their last outing, falling 138–134 to the Utah Jazz in an overtime heartbreaker, a result that extended their skid and added to growing frustration in the locker room.

Meanwhile, Memphis enters this matchup with aspirations of building on last season’s playoff appearance. After being bounced in the opening round by Oklahoma City, the Grizzlies have their sights set on making a deeper run this year. That said, their momentum took a hit in their most recent road contest, a 131–118 defeat to the Golden State Warriors, leaving them eager to regroup and get back on track against a struggling Suns squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Suns will face off against the Grizzlies in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Raptors and the Rockets live on FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+ and Fubo (in-market).

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker carried the Suns with 34 points and 10 assists on 11-of-26 shooting. Mark Williams added 25 points on an efficient 9-of-14 from the floor, while Grayson Allen chipped in 23 points. Royce O’Neale turned in a near triple-double performance with 17 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals.

Phoenix shot 42 percent from the field and connected on 20 of 55 shots from beyond the arc. After falling behind by 20, the Suns stormed back to tie things late, only for Utah to close on an 8-1 run that sealed the heartbreaking overtime loss.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

On the other side, Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies with 23 points and nine assists, while Jock Landale was perfect from the field, scoring 17 points and grabbing six boards. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds in a solid two-way effort.

Memphis came out firing, putting up 37 points in the opening quarter and shooting 45 percent overall, including 12-of-39 from deep. But after their fast start, things unraveled. The offense cooled dramatically, and the Grizzlies found themselves trailing by as many as 22 in the third quarter. Javon Small struggled to find his rhythm off the bench, managing just four points on 1-of-7 shooting, while Morant went cold from distance, missing all six of his attempts despite his strong overall output.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/11/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Phoenix Suns 120 - 118 02/26/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Phoenix Suns 151 - 148 02/12/25 NBA Phoenix Suns Memphis Grizzlies 112 - 119 01/01/25 NBA Phoenix Suns Memphis Grizzlies 112 - 117 01/08/24 NBA Phoenix Suns Memphis Grizzlies 115 - 121

