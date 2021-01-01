Suarez's scorching Atleti start matched only by Ronaldo as former Barca star scores again

The Uruguayan has now found the back of the net 12 times in 15 games, matched

Luis Suarez's hot start to life at has seen him join a club occupied by only Cristiano Ronaldo as the Uruguayan fired yet another goal on Sunday.

Suarez scored the second of Atletico Madrid's three goals against , leading the way in a 3-1 win.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid in the 23rd minute, just 12 minutes after Valencia initially took the lead on a goal from Uros Racic.

Suarez stepped up in the 54th minute to give Atletico Madrid the lead before Angel Correa's 72nd-minute goal all but sealed the result for Atleti.

With his goal on Sunday, Suarez found the back of the net for the 12th time this season, having only played 15 games to this point.

Suarez's start is the best start for a player at a new club in since Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to , scoring 13 goals in his first 15 appearances.

The Uruguayan made the move from this summer, joining on a free transfer after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Catalan club.

He's currently leading La Liga in scoring, level with Youssef En-Nesyri on 12 goals although the star has played four more games.

Following Sunday's victory, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo heaped praise on the former Barca and star, who he believes is still world-class despite being 34 years old.

“We have always thought Luis Suarez was the best center forward in Europe. We are lucky that he is with us and everyone is happy,” Cerezo said during a post-match interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Atletico Madrid currently sit atop La Liga, having now amassed a seven-point lead atop the table.

Despite also having a game in hand, Atleti have that seven-point lead on their local rivals Real Madrid, who sit in second place, while Barca sit third, 10 points behind Suarez and co.

“You can lose it or you can win it," Cerezo said when asked about the title race. "We are in the middle of La Liga and there is a lot left. We are currently in first but there is a lot left."

Next up for Atleti will be a visit to Cadiz on Sunday.