Statz: The smartest tool in football stats - now on your side

In today’s football landscape, stats rule everything. From fantasy football to betting to post-match pub debates, data is at the heart of how we watch, think, and win. But in a world where we’re drowning in numbers, it’s never been harder to find the information that actually matters.

That’s where Statz comes in.

What is Statz?

At its core, Statz helps users make better, more informed decisions in sports betting and fantasy games.

Forget tipping sites and “hot picks” - this is about empowering users with intelligent data. Whether you're building a Saturday Bet Builder, tweaking your FPL squad, or just trying to prove your mate wrong, Statz gives you the tools to back your instincts with real insight.

What you’ll find on Statz:

Team and Player Stats: Historical and predictive, presented clearly

Filters and Tools: Want to find players who’ve made at least one foul in five straight games? We’ve got you

Bet Builder Support: Insights built specifically for the markets fans love, from tackles and fouls to passes and shots

Best Bets & Player Props: Where our model spots a statistical edge versus the odds, we highlight it

We currently cover the top five European leagues, plus the Champions League, with more competitions coming soon. And we’re not stopping there - our roadmap is packed with upcoming features designed to make it even easier to find value.

Statz

In Focus: Statz Projections – The Engine Behind the Edge

What really sets Statz apart is our proprietary ML Massey Model, built from the ground up to project football matches in more detail than ever before.

We start with the basics - predicting match result and scoreline - but that’s just the beginning. Our model goes much deeper, forecasting key team-level stats such as:

Shots

Fouls Committed

Passes

Tackles

Shots on Target

Fouls Drawn

Corners

Crosses

And then it gets really clever. Instead of stopping at team totals, we model how each of those stat categories is apportioned across individual players.

Let’s say Arsenal are projected to have five shots on target. Our system knows that Bukayo Saka typically accounts for 24% of Arsenal's SOT - so we project 1.2 SOT for Saka. This level of detail is available for every player, every match, and is updated across eight major competitions each gameweek.

For bettors, this is a cheat code - especially in the Player Prop and Bet Builder markets, where lines are set by feel or reputation as much as form. With Statz, you’re betting with cold, smart probability.

Statz

Semi-Pro vs. Pro: Choose Your Edge

Statz offers multiple tiers of access, allowing users to select the tools that are right for them. For those looking to go deeper than the basic stats, the Semi-Pro package is the perfect entry point. With an August offer of just £4.99/month, this tier gives you a powerful suite of tools designed to help you find an edge.

Unlock detailed Team and Player data tables, including 35+ stat categories

Gain access to our 5* Best Bets for both player and team props

Our innovative Bet Builder and Acca Tools

Head to Head Projection data, giving you the key stats for every game

Fantasy Hub: Get the insights you need for your fantasy leagues, from FPL to Opta Points

Pro: The Ultimate Toolkit for Serious Players

For the user who wants the ultimate advantage, the Pro tier provides unparalleled access to our most powerful predictive insights. Our August offer of £12.99/month, gives you everything included in Semi-Pro, plus the full force of our projection model.

Complete Projection Access: The Pro tier is the only way to unlock our full suite of predictive data

Match & Team Projections: See how our model predicts matches will play out, with detailed forecasts for team-level stats like corners, fouls, and passes

Player Stat Projections: Get granular predictions for individual player performances across every major competition, giving you a significant edge in Player Prop markets

Expanded Coverage: Pro members get access to projections for 10+ leagues

Statz

Turning Data Into Action

We don’t just provide projections - we put them to work.

Our model powers two of our most popular features:

Best Bets – we highlight where our projections show clear statistical value vs bookmaker odds

5★ Player Props – top-rated betting angles from our model, focusing on player stat markets like Fouls, Tackles, and Passes

Projections on Statz

These aren’t just suggestions -they’re algorithm-driven highlights of where the Statz model shows an edge against the market.

We offer our Pro users a full Projections section, displaying Match Result projections for 10+ competitions and also Team Projections - breaking down projected Corners, Fouls, Passes and other key stats to help users see the match play out before it happens.

Users can also access detailed Player Projections across the Premier League, Championship and top five European leagues, with stats including but not limited to passes, tackles, shots, fouls, goals and assists for every player.

Finally, we use these Player Projections to power our Fantasy Section, which includes projected outcomes for your favourite Fantasy games such as FPL, DraftKings and bet365’s suite of daily fantasy competitions, giving you the edge you need to succeed.

Statz

Ready to Bet Smarter?

If you’re into football stats, bet builders, or just winning more often, Statz is your new secret weapon. It’s packed with data and designed to give you an edge with your weekend Acca and matchday Bet Builder.

Explore Statz Now