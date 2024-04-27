St Mirren vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will look to join Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a win in Sunday's early game at St Mirren, at least for an hour or two before Celtic takes on Dundee later in the day.

Philippe Clement's side put a tough week behind them at the national stadium with a 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Hearts to punch their ticket in the Final against rivals Celtic.

But that morale-boosting victory arrived off the back of a 3-2 Premiership defeat at Ross County and a dire scoreless draw in Dundee, which handed the title control back to Brendan Rodgers' side.

There is no margin for error, and the Light Blues must win in Paisley against St Mirren if they are to keep pace with the Hoops at the top.

St Mirren, meanwhile, still have outside chance of securing European football for next season, as they only trail fourth-placed Kilmarnock by eight points.

However, the Buddies do come into this contest out-of-sorts, having failed to win in their previous four outings (1D, 3L).

St. Mirren vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: The Smisa Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers will be played at The Smisa Stadium in Paisley, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Scottish Premiership match between Saint Mirren and Rangers will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

Ryan Strain is an injury worry for St Mirren, but the Buddies might welcome back Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, who missed their last game as he was ineligible to face his parent club.

St Mirren possible XI: Hemming; Fraser, Gogic, Dunne; Brown, O'Hara, Boyd-Munce, Tanser; Strain, Mandron, Kiltie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Urminsky Defenders: Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin Forwards: Ayunga, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Rangers team news

The Gers are coping with several injuries as Oscar Cortes, Mohamed Diomande and Ryan Jack are all sidelined at the moment, while Ridvan Yilmaz and Danilo are also questionable.

Abdallah Sima limped off at the national stadium, the only downside to Rangers' afternoon, but he is likely to be fit in time to start here.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling; Lawrence, Raskin; Sima, Silva, Matondo; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling Midfielders: Raskin, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Lowry Forwards: Silva, Dessers, Roofe, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright, McCausland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/01/24 St. Mirren 0-1 Rangers Premiership 03/12/23 Rangers 2-0 St. Mirren Premiership 08/10/23 St. Mirren 0-3 Rangers Premiership 27/05/23 St. Mirren 0-3 Rangers Premiership 15/04/23 Rangers 5-2 St. Mirren Premiership

