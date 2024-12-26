How to watch today's St. Mirren vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to eight games when they take on St. Mirren at the SMISA Stadium on Thursday.

The Teddy Bears had moved up to occupy the second spot on the standings table after Dundee 1-0 at home last weekend, while the hosts are sixth following back-to-back away wins against St. Johnstone and Ross County.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

St. Mirren vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership The SMISA Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers will be played at the SMISA Stadium in Paisley, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, December 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

Scott Tanser will be suspended as defender was sent off in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ross County, while midfielder Alex Gogic is back in contention after serving his own ban.

Meanwhile, the Buddies' manager Stephen Robinson confirmed that Mark O'Hara is likely to be ruled out for around a couple of weeks after the skipper sustained a thigh injury in the St. Johnstone win.

Rangers team news

Goalkeeper Jack Butland would return to duty after missing the previous game for the birth of his child.

On the injury front, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Thomas Lawrence are sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, while Rabbi Matondo is back in training after recovering from his setback and can possibly make the matchday squad here.

