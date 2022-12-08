St. Louis CITY sc revolutionize the food game with matchday menus from the best the vibrant region has to offer

All the best flavors of the region in one place

The newest MLS club on the block, St. Louis City sc, have one clear mission ahead of their inaugural 2023 MLS season next spring: build the best match-day menu in sports.

Enlisting their very own club Flavor Officer, James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft, the soccer club has welcomed over 20 food partners - and counting - to the club’s in-stadium food program, CITY Flavor.

From authentic tastes of St. Louis, to original flavours from neighbourhoods across the region, the array of food experiences available offers fans of the game a unique culinary experience, never before seen in the world of soccer.

“There was an overwhelming sense of regional pride when we announced our initial CITY Flavor partners last month, which showcases how much our community cares about our local restaurants,” says Carolyn Kindle, St. Louis CITY sc President and Chief Executive Officer. “Now, with additional restaurant partners revealed, fans get a true sense of how every match will feel like a food festival with St. Louis’ diverse culinary scene represented.”

Ahead of their upcoming season, St. Louis CITY sc set out to showcase everything MLS’ newest expansion club, and their local vendors have on offer. Launching CITY Flavor, a four-part content series that gives fans a small taste of how Gerard and the club have taken a unique approach to build their food program.

Shining a light not only on the amazing local food, but the people and the stories behind them, the series explores what makes St. Louis the place to be for great food, and therefore, CITYPARK stadium the place to be to try it all out for yourself.

You can find all episodes of the CITY Flavor docuseries here.