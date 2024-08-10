This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will wrap up their preparations for the upcoming season with a club friendly against Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The onus will be on Spurs to respond to the 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Bavarians in the friendly fixture played in Seoul earlier this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 10, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm BST
Venue:Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Tottenham and Bayern Munich will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tottenham vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
SPURSPLAYWatch here
FC Bayern TV PLUSWatch here

In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on SPURSPLAY and FC Bayern TV PLUS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou would be without Richarlison and Destiny Udogie on account of injuries, while Ashley Phillips remains a doubt.

On the other hand, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Giovani Lo Celso have all returned to training this week and will eye starts.

As such, Ben Davies would be able to operate at left-back, with either Djed Spence or Pedro Porro to feature on the opposite side.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin
Defenders:Reguilon, Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Davies, Porro, Emerson, Spence, Phillips
Midfielders:Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Devine
Forwards:Son, Werner, Kulusevski, Solomon, Scarlett, Johnson

Bayern Munich team news

Harry Kane and Eric Dier are anticipating returns to their former stomping ground, although Spurs fans have fumed at the club's announcement that they will honour Kane on his return to north London.

While Kane would replace Gabriel Vidovic upfront, Alphonso Davies is likely to be handed a start ahead of Raphael Guerreiro at left-back.

Jamal Musiala remains a fitness doubt, but may feature at some point.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Boey, Kim, Dier, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Gnabry, Muller, Tel; Kane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Pavlesic, Schmitt
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Davies, Ito, Guerreiro, Boey, Buchmann, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Aznou
Midfielders:Goretzka, Olise, Dier, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Licina, Pavlovic, Musiala, Vidovic, Aseko Nkili, Asp Jensen, Fernandez
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Muller, Irankunda, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 3, 2024Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham HotspurClub Friendlies
December 11, 2019Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham HotspurUEFA Champions League
October 1, 2019Tottenham 2-7 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
July 31, 2019Tottenham 2-2 (6-5 pen.) Bayern MunichAudi Cup
December 7, 1983Tottenham 2-0 Bayern MunichUEFA Cup

Useful links

