Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Leicester Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's FA Cup semi-final

How to watch the Women's FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will battle it out against Leicester City Women in their Women's FA Cup semi-final clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The winners will square against the winners of the other semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea in the final that will be held at Wembley on May 12.

The Lilywhites and Leicester surged into the last-four after beating Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Leicester City Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Women's FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST on Sunday, April 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Leicester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Women's FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Two, with live online streaming available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies team news

Forward Martha Thomas is unlikely to be available for selection due to a thigh problem, but captain Bethany England's recent form will have that concern covered.

Tottenham Ladies coach Robert Vilahamn is likely to name an unchanged XI from the 1-0 league win over Bristol City.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Spencer; Neville, James-Turner, Buhler, Nilden; Summanen, Spence, Clinton; Naz, England, Ildhusoy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Ayane

Leicester City Women team news

The Foxes have a few concerns of their own as goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, forward Hannah Cain, defender Courtney Nevin, and midfielder Shannon O’Brien are nursing their respective knocks.

Jutta Rantala should be involved in the final third given her brace against Liverpool, with Lena Petermann starting at the tip of the attack.

Leicester City Women possible XI: Kop; Bott, Green, Howard, Cayman; Takarada; Rantala, Tierney, Momiki, Rose; Petermann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kop Defenders: Bott, Howard, Ale, Green, Thibaud Midfielders: Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Cayman, Takarada, Pelgander Forwards: Rose, Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Goodwin, Momiki, Baker

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur Ladies and Leicester City Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 17, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester City Women's Super League November 19, 2023 Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League March 15, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester City Women's Super League September 18, 2022 Leicester City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League May 8, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester City Women's Super League

