Sporting CP vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Sporting CP and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting CP and Atalanta will meet once again in the Europa League knockouts after being paired in the same group this season. The first leg of the round of 16 will be staged at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday.

La Dea finished atop Group D and registered four out of six points against the Portuguese side in the doing. Atalanta's last result was a 2-1 league loss at Bologna on Sunday.

The two sides were drawn against each other after Ruben Amorim's men navigated through the knockout round play-offs with a 4-2 aggregate win over Young Boys. Sporting defeated Farense 3-2 in the domestic circuit last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting CP vs Atalanta kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

The UEFA Europa League match between Sporting Clube de Portugal and Atalanta will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 6, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sporting CP vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Amorim will not be able to call upon the services of Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Adan as the duo are ruled out with muscle and thigh problems, respectively.

Viktor Gyokeres will lead the hosts' line of attack on Wednesday.

Sporting CP possible XI: Israel; Diomande, Coates, Reis; Esgaio, Hjulmand, Braganca, Santos; Trincao, Gyokeres, Edwards

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel Defenders: Diomande, St. Juste, Coates, Quaresma, Muniz, Neto, Reis, Fresneda, Esgaio Midfielders: Hjulmand, Morita, Braganca, Koindredi, Goncalves, Camacho Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Paulinho, Catamo

Atalanta team news

The visitors have a clean health bill as Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini will look to field a strong XI against Sporting.

Ademola Lookman is the main threat going forward and should partner with the AC Milan-owned Charles De Ketelaere in the attack.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, Pasalic, Ederson, Bakker; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Lookman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: Koopmeiners, De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Bakker, Ruggeri Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Sporting Clube de Portugal and Atalanta across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 30, 2023 Atalanta 1-1 Sporting CP UEFA Europa League October 5, 2023 Sporting CP 1-2 Atalanta UEFA Europa League

Useful links