'A goal for the ages' - Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves leaves Arsenal fans in utter shock with unreal strike from centre-circle

Pedro Goncalves drew Sporting level against Arsenal on Thursday with an audacious lob right on the half-way line to silence the Emirates crowd.

Xhaka had put Arsenal 1-0 up

But Sporting CP didn't quit

Goncalves equalised with long-range lob

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly rated Portuguese midfielder stole the ball after some sloppy passing between Granit Xhaka and Jorginho in the middle of the park. Goncalves controlled well and drove before chipping the ball from a staggering 46 yards out, as his pinpoint effort sailed over a scrambling Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the night to leave the home crowd in utter shock.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal came in a second half very much different to the first. Mikel Arteta's side had taken the game to Sporting in the opening stages and were rewarded for their early efforts when Xhaka turned home from close range after just 19 minutes.

But with two defensive injury setbacks early on and with Sporting needing a goal to stay in the tie, Ruben Amorim's side came out with purpose in the second period. Goncalves' goal was a moment of beauty and nothing less than the away side deserved for their efforts, as it helped take the last-16 clash to extra-time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

THE REACTION:

'A goal for the ages' at the Emirates.

Game respects game.

A goal worthy of Sporting's resurgent second-half.

No other word for it.

There's no hiding the shock after a strike like that.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After a tight affair against Sporting over both legs, Arteta's side play host to Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on Sunday in their last game before the international break.