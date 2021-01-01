Spanish Super Cup: Who has a better record, Barcelona or Real Madrid?

The Catalan side or the capital club? Who has the best trophy haul in the Super Cup competition?

The Supercopa de Espana or Spanish Super Cup is a competition in which the winners and runners-up of face off against the winners and runners-up of the .

Launched in its current guise in 1982, the competition previously only featured two teams - the winners of La Liga and the Copa champions.

Typically, it was a two-legged affair, with the aggregate winner taking home the trophy.

More teams

Since 2019 the Spanish Super Cup has involved four teams, with two semi-finals and a final, all of which are single-leg matches.

Given their stature as giants of world football, it is no surprise to see Clasico rivals and dominate the competition, but who is more successful?

Barcelona or Real Madrid - who has the better Spanish Super Cup record?

Barcelona are the most successful team in the history of the Spanish Super Cup with 13 titles in their trophy cabinet in total.

That is two more Super Cups than Real Madrid, who have won the competition 11 times over the course of their history.

Club Number of Spanish Super Cups Barcelona 13 Real Madrid 11 Deportivo La Coruna 3 2 2 1 1 Real Zaragoza 1 Real Mallorca 1 1

The Catalan side have featured in the Spanish Super Cup a total of 25 times, as opposed to Real Madrid's 16.

They have been paired together in the Super Cup on seven occasions, with Madrid enjoying the upper hand on Barca in direct meetings in the competition, coming out on top five times.

If Supercopa de Espana predecessors are taken into account, Barcelona remain the most successful team, having won the Copa de Oro once and the Copa Eva Duarte three times.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, only have a single Copa Eva Duarte title to their name.

The dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup has left very little opportunity for other clubs to write their names into the record books.

After the Clasico teams, the most successful team in the competition is Deportivo La Coruna, who won three titles in the 1990s into the early 2000s.

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club follow Deportivo with two titles apiece, with their successes occurring around the same time in the 1980s and 2010s.

Five teams have won the Spanish Super Cup on one occasion. They are: Sevilla, Valencia, Real Zaragoza, Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad.