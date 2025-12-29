How to buy Spanish Super Cup 2026 tickets: Supercopa de Espana dates, teams, prices & more

It's a frenetic and sizzling start to 2026 for Spanish football fans. Not only does La Liga ramp up a gear after the short festive break, but the Supercopa de Espana (‘Super Cup of Spain') is up for grabs in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The semi-finals, which feature the current top-3 in La Liga standings, plus Athletic Bilbao, take place on January 7 & 8 and the final is three days later, on January 11.

Who will reign supreme as Supercopa champions in Jeddah this January? Let GOAL take you through all the latest Spanish Super Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the Spanish Super Cup 2026?

The Spanish Super Cup finals will take place from January 7 to 11, 2026, with the semi-finals being played on Wednesday, January 7 and Thursday, January 8 and the Final on Sunday, January 11.

What is the Spanish Super Cup 2026 schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Tickets Wednesday, January 7 Semi-Final: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao (7pm) Tickets Thursday, January 8 Semi-Final: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (7pm) Tickets Sunday, January 11 Final: TBC (7pm) Tickets

Where is the Spanish Super Cup 2026?

All three matches will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The King Abdullah Sports City, which is known as ‘The Jewel’, is a multi-use stadium and sports city located 30km north of Jeddah. It was built to provide the coastal city with a world class football venue.

Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and is the second largest in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium, with a capacity of over 60,000. Al Ittihad share the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Aside from football, other prestigious entertainment and sports spectacles to have taken place at the King Abdullah Sports City include WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, which featured the first ever 50-man Royal Rumble match.

How to buy Spanish Super Cup 2026 tickets

To purchase tickets for either of the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals or the final, fans can go to the official WeBook.com platform, which is also the Saudi Pro League’s official ticketing platform.

Those looking to attend any of the matches may also wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub for last-minute tickets, with tickets likely to sell out nearer the fixtures.

Spanish Super Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 matches were split into the following categories and priced accordingly via official routes:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier (from SAR 359 for semis, from SAR 566 for the Final)

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier (from SAR 359 for semis, from SAR 566 for the Final) Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas (from SAR 258 for semis, from SAR 384 for the Final)

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas (from SAR 258 for semis, from SAR 384 for the Final) Category 3: Lower tier sections behind the goals (from SAR 151 for semis, from SAR 258 for the Final)

Lower tier sections behind the goals (from SAR 151 for semis, from SAR 258 for the Final) Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier behind the goals (from SAR 91 for semis, from SAR 177 for the Final)

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure Spanish Super Cup 2026 tickets from SAR 207 upwards.

What to know about the Spanish Super Cup?

This will be the 42nd edition of the Supercopa de Espana, the annual competition for clubs who were successful in Spain’s major competitions from the previous season. Since shifting from a two-team final to a four-team mini-tournament format in 2020, the Copa del Rey and La Liga winners and runners-up from the last campaign have been represented. However, with Barcelona and Real Madrid competing in the 2025 Copa del Rey Final and finishing in the top two spots in La Liga, it meant that for the first time ever, that the remaining Supercopa spots were filled by the league's third and fourth placed clubs, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

The big guns of Spanish football are once again heading to Saudi Arabia in search of Supercopa glory. Saudi Arabia has held all bar one of the four-team competition finals to date. Riyadh has staged it on three occasions and Jeddah will play host for a third time this year.

60,000 witnessed Barcelona outgun Real Madrid in a sensational 5-2 Jeddah thriller twelve months ago. Over 100,000 lucky fans also attended the semi-finals in the Red Sea coastal city.

Current La Liga and Copa del Rey champions, Barcelona, head to Jeddah as Supercopa favourites. The Catalan giants extended their lead at the top of the all-time competition standings when claiming their 15th title last January. Hansi Flick’s flock head overseas in fine form having won seven games on the bounce before the festive break and scoring 67 goals in 25 starts on all fronts this term. Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski have played starring roles on the scoring front, netting 13, 9 and 8 goals respectively.

How to get Spanish Super Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the Spanish Super Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages, featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available for single matches or across all three encounters. Full details can be found on the WeBook.com platform.

Packages are available as follows:

Semi-finals: Silver £204, Gold £358

Silver £204, Gold £358 Final: Silver £716, Gold £1023

Silver £716, Gold £1023 All three matches: Silver £1075, Gold £1689

The packages feature the following perks:

Silver

Reserved parking spot close to the venue

Selection of food and beverages throughout the event

Premium seats near the players' benches and the playing field for an immersive experience

Gold

Enjoy the best views of the action with unparalleled comfort

Premium culinary delights and refreshments throughout the event

Chance to meet players or special guests (where applicable)

Who’s playing in the Spanish Super Cup 2026?

All four teams involved in this season’s Spanish Super Cup have lifted the trophy before. Check out all of the participants and their previous performances in the competition: