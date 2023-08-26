'Mr President has not lied' - Spanish FA hit back at Jenni Hermoso and plan to take legal action in strong statement in defence of Luis Rubiales

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have hit back at Jenni Hermoso with an official statement insisting Luis Rubiales "has not lied."

During a press conference on Friday, the president of the Spanish FA claimed that his actions at the medal and trophy presentation ceremony at the Women's World Cup final were "consensual" and he sees no reason to step down from office.

However, Hermoso later clarified that the kiss was "never consensual" and instead was "asked to make a joint statement to alleviate the pressure."

Now the Spanish FA has issued a statement along with photographs defending Rubiales.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation has learned of the statement made public by the Futpro union in relation to the intervention of the President of the RFEF, Mr. Luis Rubiales, on the occasion of the Extraordinary Assembly of the RFEF," read the statement.

"In the union's note, it is said to speak on behalf of Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso and some statements by the player are attributed to her that are in quotation marks, implying that they have been pronounced by her.

"The RFEF wishes to inform that the competent bodies of the RFEF that are processing the complaints filed with the Federation have tried to contact Ms. Jennifer Hermoso, having been unsuccessful at all times.

"The RFEF announces the presentation of as many legal actions as may correspond in defense of the honorability of the President of the RFEF, who has exposed in a clear and simple way how the events that are the cause of conflict and ridicule on the part of broad sectors of the society occurred. society against Mr. President.

"The note says (quotation marks attributed to Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso): “I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and of course in no case did I seek to raise the president . I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said.

"In a rule of law, as the president has defended, opinions are countered with facts and evidence and lies are rebutted in court.

"The president of the RFEF has wanted to take this issue with the utmost respect for the players and the institutions and only when an unassumable red line has been crossed has he come out publicly to give his version of the facts.

"The President's version of events is verified in the internal files that have been opened, and to date Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso has not responded to any of the requests made.

"The first demonstration that the facts exposed by Mr. President are absolutely true and that he is not lying, we are going to begin to provide them in this statement with accompanying images."

The statement goes on to include four photograhs in a bid to explain Rubiales's actions at the World Cup.

RFEF

"Ms. Jennifer Hermoso, with her arms, grabs the RFEF President from behind, while Mr. President has his arms loose on the upper part of the player's back. Therefore, no force could be exerted. You can see how Mr. President has the heels of his feet raised slightly."

RFEF

"Ms. Jennifer Hermoso keeps her arms around Mr. President's back. Mr. President keeps his arms on top of the player's body. It is verified how Mr. President already has much higher heels."

RFEF

"Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso continues to keep her arms in the same position as the president's body while the president must bring his arms closer to the player's back as a result of having lifted him off the ground and to maintain balance.

"The inclination of the back of Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso that occurs when she is performing an action of force is indisputable.

"Mr. President's feet are clearly and manifestly lifted off the ground as a result of the action of force carried out by the player."

RFEF

"Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso continues to keep her arms in the same position as the president's body while the president must continue to hold on to the players so as not to fall and it is evident that the arching of the player's body corresponds to the lifting force of Mr. President you are performing.

"The feet of Mr. President are ostensibly raised off the ground as a result of the player's action."

The statement concludes with the RFEF insisting that Rubiales has not lied and announcing plans to initiate legal action against the Futpro Union.