How to watch today's Spain vs Netherlands Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Spain and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain and the Netherlands are set to renew hostilities in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday night, with the tie finely balanced after a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam.

La Roja needed a late equalizer to salvage a result in the first leg, capitalizing on a numerical advantage after the Dutch were reduced to 10 men. Spain were imperious on home soil during the group stage, winning all their matches while conceding just twice.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman's side let a lead slip in the first leg and will feel they missed an opportunity to take control of the tie. Their struggles away from home are also a concern, having failed to win any of their three group-stage road games, settling for two draws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.



Spain vs Netherlands kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff Estadio Mestalla

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and the Netherlands will be played at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, March 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain will be without Pau Cubarsí, who was forced off before halftime on Thursday and has since withdrawn from the squad. That could open the door for Dean Huijsen to make his full debut in central defence. Mikel Merino and Dani Olmo are in contention for starting roles but may have to wait for their chance from the bench, with Álvaro Morata expected to continue as the focal point of the attack.

Netherlands team news

For the Netherlands, defensive reshuffling is unavoidable after Jorrel Hato's red card, while Jurrien Timber is sidelined through illness. Ian Maatsen has been drafted in as cover, with Jeremie Frimpong likely to shift to right-back and Lutsharel Geertruida filling in on the left. Xavi Simons could be handed a starting role on the right flank, but Memphis Depay is set to lead the line again, with Justin Kluivert and Cody Gakpo also expected to feature in the attacking setup.

