Spain vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Spain and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain and Colombia meet at the London Stadium for an international friendly on Friday night, looking to continue their preparations for respective continental summer tournaments.

This is a European Championship year, and Spain will be trying to build on their recent success. They defeated Italy and Croatia to lift the UEFA Nations League last June, the latter a penalty shootout victory.

La Roja then won each of their past six matches, which saw them finish top of their qualifying group for Euro 2024 in Germany, where they will face Croatia, Italy and Albania at this summer's tournament.

Colombia, meanwhile, are working towards the 2024 Copa America, which begins towards late June. They will face Paraguay, Brazil and one of Honduras or Costa Rica in their group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm GMT Venue: London Stadium

The game between Spain and Colombia will be played at London Stadium, with kick-off at 8:30 pm GMT in the UK on Friday, March 22, 2024.

How to watch Spain vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Viaplay Sports Online in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to name a strong starting lineup for Friday's international friendly with Colombia at the London Stadium.

There are three uncapped players in the squad - Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian and Barcelona's teenage defensive prodigy Pau Cubarsi - and the trio will be hoping to be involved over the international break.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Ruiz; Olmo, Morata, N Williams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Raya, Remiro Defenders: Carvajal, Navas, Porro, Normand, Cubarsi, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo, Gaya Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Baena, Merino, Ruiz, Sancet Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Oyarzabal, Williams, Yamal, Olmo, Sarabia, Moreno

Colombia team news

Colombia's notable injury absentees list includes Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Mateus Uribe, and Juan Cuadrado.

There is still plenty of quality and experience in the squad, though, with veteran goalkeeper David Ospina likely to line up in between the sticks, while Cafeteros manager Nestor Lorenzo has also called up Sao Paulo playmaker James Rodriguez and Racing Club midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero after a spell on the sideline.

Colombia possible XI: Ospina; Munoz, Mojica, Lucumi, Arias; Castano, Carrascal; Quintero, Rodriguez, Diaz; Borre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Montero, Rodríguez Defenders: Sánchez, Mina, Muñoz, Lucumí, Mojica, Cuesta, Mosquera, Borja, Cabal, Ditta, Y Mosquera, Reyes, Vera, Llinás, Fuentes Midfielders: Rodríguez, Sinisterra, Arias, Ríos, Carrascal, Uribe, Lerma, Arias, Asprilla, Puerta, Ruiz, Machado, Campuzano, Poveda, Castaño, Portilla, Cataño, Quinones, Poveda, Rodriguez Forwards: Díaz, Borré, Quintero, Hernández, Córdoba, Martínez, Cassierra, Cambindo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 08/06/17 Spain 2-2 Colombia Int. Friendly Games 10/02/11 Spain 1-0 Colombia Int. Friendly Games

Useful links