How to watch today's Spain vs Serbia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to consolidate their place at the top of Group L 4 in the Nations League, Spain are set to face Serbia at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel on Tuesday.

Luis de la Fuente's men head into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Denmark, while Serbia picked up their first win in this edition's tournament as they defeated Switzerland 2-0 at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain vs Serbia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Serbia will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay International Youtube.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Spain vs Serbia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Estadio Nuevo Arcangel

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Serbia will be played at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel in Cordoba, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, October 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

La Roja treatment room is quite busy, as Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Gavi and Nico Williams are all unavailable for selection.

In addition, Lamine Yamal also pulled out of the squad after sustaining a knock in the Denmark win.

Alex Baena is in line to replace Yamal, with Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alvaro Morata featuring in the final third.

Spain possible XI: Raya; Porro, Vivian, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz; Baena, Pedri, Oyarzabal; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Sanchez, Raya Defenders: Porro, Vivian, Grimaldo, Torres, Vivian, Mingueza, Laporte, Cubarsi, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Garcia Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Zaragoza, Gomez, Oyarzabal

Serbia team news

Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic is unlikely to tinker with his winning combination from the game against the Swiss, with Al-Hilal forward Aleksander Mitrovic leading the line of attack.

Nikola Milenkovic should start at the back, while Sasa Lukic is deployed on the left flank.

Meanwhile, Marko Grujic is expected to come good after being taken off at half-time in the Switzerland win.

Serbia possible XI: Rajkovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Maksimovic, Grujic, Biramcevic; Samardzic, Mitrovic, Lukic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Jovanovic, Ilic Defenders: Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Erakovic, Nedeljkovic, Simic Midfielders: Maksimovic, Grujic, Samardzic, Birmancevic, Zdjelar, Cumic, Maksimovic, Zukic, Cirkovic Forwards: Jovic, Mitrovic, Joveljic, Ivanovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Spain and Serbia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 9, 2024 Serbia 0-0 Spain UEFA Nations League May 26, 2012 Spain 2-0 Serbia International Friendly September 7, 2005 Spain 1-1 Serbia World Cup Qualifiers March 30, 2005 Serbia 0-0 Spain World Cup Qualifiers

