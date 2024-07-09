Spain vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 semi-final

How to watch the European Championship match between Spain and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will be looking to maintain their perfect record at Euro 2024 when they take on France in Tuesday's semi-final tie at the Allianz Arena.

However, La Roja left it late to clinch a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time, while the Frenchmen scraped their way through to the las-four via a tense penalty shootout against Portugal.

Spain vs France kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The Euro 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Spain vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Pedri has been ruled out for the rest of Euro 2024 as the Barcelona midfielder was forced off in the Germany win, while Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended for the game.

Nacho, Jesus Navas and Dani Olmo are set to replace Carvajal, Le Normand and Pedri, respectively against France.

There will be no change upfront as captain Alvaro Morata will be flanked by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Spain possible XI: Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz: Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

France team news

Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe, who has scored only once at Euro 2024, is a doubt due to his nose injury.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Mike Maignan will look to keep another clean sheet, with Adrien Rabiot back from a ban to possibly displace Eduardo Camavinga in midfield.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and France across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 10, 2021 Spain 1-2 France UEFA Nations League March 28, 2017 France 0-2 Spain International Friendly September 4, 2014 France 1-0 Spain International Friendly March 26, 2013 France 0-1 Spain UEFA World Cup Qualifiers October 16, 2012 Spain 1-1 France UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

