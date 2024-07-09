Spain vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 semi-final

Spain will be looking to maintain their perfect record at Euro 2024 when they take on France in Tuesday's semi-final tie at the Allianz Arena.
However, La Roja left it late to clinch a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time, while the Frenchmen scraped their way through to the las-four via a tense penalty shootout against Portugal.
Spain vs France kick-off time & stadium
Date:
|July 9, 2024
Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The Euro 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Spain vs France online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Euro 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Spain team news
Pedri has been ruled out for the rest of Euro 2024 as the Barcelona midfielder was forced off in the Germany win, while Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended for the game.
Nacho, Jesus Navas and Dani Olmo are set to replace Carvajal, Le Normand and Pedri, respectively against France.
There will be no change upfront as captain Alvaro Morata will be flanked by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.
Spain possible XI: Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz: Yamal, Morata, Williams.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Remiro, Simon, Raya
|Defenders:
|Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella
|Midfielders:
|Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Lopez
|Forwards:
|Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez
France team news
Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe, who has scored only once at Euro 2024, is a doubt due to his nose injury.
On the other hand, goalkeeper Mike Maignan will look to keep another clean sheet, with Adrien Rabiot back from a ban to possibly displace Eduardo Camavinga in midfield.
France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Areola, Samba
|Defenders:
|Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate
|Midfielders:
|Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Fofana
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and France across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 10, 2021
|Spain 1-2 France
|UEFA Nations League
|March 28, 2017
|France 0-2 Spain
|International Friendly
|September 4, 2014
|France 1-0 Spain
|International Friendly
|March 26, 2013
|France 0-1 Spain
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|October 16, 2012
|Spain 1-1 France
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers