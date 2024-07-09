This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
European Championship
Fussball Arena Munich
Anselm Noronha

Spain vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 semi-final

How to watch the European Championship match between Spain and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will be looking to maintain their perfect record at Euro 2024 when they take on France in Tuesday's semi-final tie at the Allianz Arena.

However, La Roja left it late to clinch a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time, while the Frenchmen scraped their way through to the las-four via a tense penalty shootout against Portugal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs France kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 9, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Arena

The Euro 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Spain vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Pedri has been ruled out for the rest of Euro 2024 as the Barcelona midfielder was forced off in the Germany win, while Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended for the game.

Nacho, Jesus Navas and Dani Olmo are set to replace Carvajal, Le Normand and Pedri, respectively against France.

There will be no change upfront as captain Alvaro Morata will be flanked by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Spain possible XI: Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz: Yamal, Morata, Williams.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Remiro, Simon, Raya
Defenders:Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella
Midfielders:Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Lopez
Forwards:Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

France team news

Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe, who has scored only once at Euro 2024, is a doubt due to his nose injury.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Mike Maignan will look to keep another clean sheet, with Adrien Rabiot back from a ban to possibly displace Eduardo Camavinga in midfield.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Areola, Samba
Defenders:Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate
Midfielders:Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Fofana
Forwards:Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and France across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 10, 2021Spain 1-2 FranceUEFA Nations League
March 28, 2017France 0-2 SpainInternational Friendly
September 4, 2014France 1-0 SpainInternational Friendly
March 26, 2013France 0-1 SpainUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
October 16, 2012Spain 1-1 FranceUEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

