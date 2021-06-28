Southgate sent 'failure' warning by England predecessor Hoddle ahead of meeting with 'weaker' Germany

The man that took charge of the Three Lions at the 1998 World Cup believes Euro 2020 progress has to be secured against their rivals

Gareth Southgate has been warned by England predecessor Glenn Hoddle that he faces becoming a "failure" unless the Three Lions make their way past "weaker" Germany at Euro 2020.

The European Championship showdown between two old adversaries is set to take place at Wembley on Tuesday.

Both teams have their sights set on the quarter-finals, but Hoddle says Southgate's men need to make the most of being "favourites" in a side of the draw that is starting to open up.

Hoddle, who took charge of England at the 1998 World Cup, told Betfair: "I think it would be a failure if we don't beat Germany. The way this German side have qualified, the way they've just sneaked through, they're changing the guard with a new manager coming and it's a good time to play them.

"We're playing at Wembley. We can't ask for much more. We're slightly favourites going into this game - we haven't conceded a goal and they conceded two against Hungary. Yes, they came back and they've got that German spirit. We've got to be shading it as favourites at this moment in time."

He added: "I don't think it's as good as the German teams that we've seen of yesteryear, although there's been spells where they've turned it on and they came back well against Hungary.

"They've definitely got a little weakness in them - they haven't quite got that arrogance, that flow, that belief yet, but they did come back like typical Germans.

"I'm adamant that there's more to come from England. We're going to grow in the tournament and looking at the draw, this is like a semi-final."

England netted just two goals in the group stage, with both of those efforts recorded by Raheem Sterling, and questions have been asked of whether Harry Kane remains the right man to lead the line.

Tottenham legend Hoddle retains faith in the Spurs star to deliver despite looking a little "leggy" as a relentless schedule and speculation regarding his future starts to take its toll.

"[Kane] has got to play like a No 9 on Tuesday," Hoddle said.

"He's got to play in the box, be the link man, be the target man, make sure he keeps the moves flowing, the pattern of play flowing, but get in the box, and of course he's got to get some service. I think there'll be a little bit more space for Harry.

"If he gets up against Hummels, he isn't the paciest. Germany play quite a high line and Neuer gets away with a few things. There's a bit of space in behind and I think Harry's better off, for this game, off the shoulder and being the last man. I think he'll start coming up trumps.

"He has looked leggy and he won't be happy with how he's been playing, but this is a typical game where he's ready to rock and roll."

