Southampton vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship semi-final

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A place in the Championship playoff final is up for grabs when Southampton welcome West Brom to St Mary's Stadium for the second leg of their semi-final showdown on Friday night.

The tie is delicately poised after both teams could not be separated in a goalless stalemate in last weekend's first leg at the Hawthorns.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southampton vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Championship Playoff semi-final second leg between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium in West Bromwich, Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Friday, May 17, 2024 in the UK.

How to watch Southampton vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Saints' boss Russell Martin is hopeful that striker Che Adams will be able to overcome a calf issue in time to take his spot in the Southampton attack. The Scotland international will replace Sekou Mara in what could be the only change from the hosts, with Ross Stewart remaining on the bench for this one following his recent return to action.

Gavin Bazunu, who has been out of action with a long-term injury, Stuart Armstrong, and Juan Larios remain sidelined here.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Manning; Adams, Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart

West Bromwich team news

West Brom could also stay away from making too many changes to the side that played out a draw in the first leg, however, Jed Wallace could replace Tom Fellows on the right wing.

Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike are injury absentees, but Josh Maja still has an outside chance to earn a slot among the substitutes if he manages to prove his fitness ahead of the game.

West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Diangana, Johnston; Thomas-Asante.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/24 West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Southampton Championship 17/02/24 West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Southampton Championship 11/11/23 Southampton 2-1 West Bromwich Albion Championship 12/04/21 West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Southampton Premier League 04/10/20 Southampton 2-0 West Bromwich Albion Premier League

