Southampton vs Arsenal: Lineups & LIVE updates

Arsenal look to continue their rich form

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have played at a very high level losing just 1 game in the league so far and picking up a total of 27 points from a possible 30. They are currently sat at the top of the table. The Gunners travel away to Southampton in a bid to continue in that same vein.

Arsenal come into this on the back three 1-0 wins in all competitions, having also qualified for the knockout rounds of the Europa League. The Gunners recently also secured two big wins against Liverpool and city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last 6 games.

Southampton will be looking to cause an upset and win consecutive Premier League games against Arsenal, having beat them in April. Southampton have only managed one clean sheet in their last 11 home games in the Premier League. They are currently sat 15th in the table having picked up 11 points from 11 games.

Southampton vs Arsenal confirmed lineups

Southampton XI (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Ward-Prowse; Elyounoussi, Aribo, Stuart Armstrong; Adam Armstrong

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will be up against PSV again in the midweek following this and face Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Wolves before the World Cup break. They also face Brighton in the EFL Cup fixture on the 10th of November. The Gunners will be looking to continue in the rich vein of form and pick up all possible points to remain in the title race.